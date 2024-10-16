Roundup: CPRA projects / Brian Kelly’s salary / America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers

State of the coast: Currently, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority has 109 active projects in the works, from hurricane protection and marsh creation to shoreline protection and flood diversion. The CPRA board met Wednesday morning to discuss those ventures, including one billion-dollar project that aims to elevate 3,500 residential properties, 342 non-residential properties and 157 warehouses. Read more from The Center Square.

Comparing LSU: Now in his third year of a 10-year deal, Brian Kelly is the fourth-highest paid coach in the SEC. Kelly signed a contract worth $95 million after leaving Notre Dame for LSU back in 2021. Per his contract, Kelly’s salary increases each season he’s the head coach at LSU, with his initial base salary starting at $9 million for the 2022 season and stopping at an even $10 million in 2031. Read more from the USA Today network.

Best of the best: Newsweek has named a Baton Rouge facility among its rankings of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for 2025. Advanced Surgical Care of Baton Rouge was named among the top 650 ambulatory surgery centers in the nation by the publication. Read the full announcement.