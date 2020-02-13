Roundup: CPRA goals / Manufacturing plant / Competition for US housing 

Rebuilding: Following Wednesday’s announcement of the allocation of $130 million in Deepwater Horizon oil spill funding to the Maurepas Swamp project, the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority says it expects to build more coastal wetlands, ridges and marsh in this year than the state loses. As WAFB-TV reports, CPRA Chairman Chip Kline says the many large-scale restoration projects will begin construction this year. Read the full story.

Northwest Louisiana: Canada-based E.I. Williams today announced plans to invest $700,000 into creating an industrial sound control equipment manufacturing facility in northwest Louisiana. The site in North Webster Parish will be the company’s first manufacturing site in the U.S., and will create 100 new jobs over the next five years. Read the full story.

New homebuyers: Americans shopping for a home this spring may face more competition than they have in years. A strong labor market and growing pool of would-be buyers is expected to fuel demand for homes at a time when the inventory of properties for sale is at the lowest level in more than a decade. Read the full analysis of the housing market. Read the full story.