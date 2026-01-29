Roundup: Costco rotisserie / US jobless claims / Home Depot

Editor’s note: Daily Report has updated this story since its original publication to correct that the move does not involve Brown & Root’s Baton Rouge team but is simply relocating Brown & Root’s operations in St. Rose to Metairie. Business Report regrets the error.

Lawsuit filed: Costco is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging its $4.99 rotisserie chicken was falsely advertised as containing “no preservatives.” Plaintiffs say the product includes sodium phosphate and carrageenan, while Costco says the ingredients are approved and that it has removed preservative claims from signage and online materials. Read more from the USA Today network has the full story.

Slight dip: U.S. applications for initial unemployment benefits inched down last week, remaining at historically healthy levels despite recent high-profile layoff announcements. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Jan. 24 fell by 1,000 from the previous week’s number of 210,000, which had been revised upward by 10,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Analysts surveyed by the data firm FactSet were expecting 205,000 new applications. Read more from the Associated Press.

Layoffs: Home Depot is laying off about 800 workers and requiring corporate employees to return to the office five days a week, citing the need for greater speed and agility. The cuts primarily affect remote and technology roles, as the retailer grapples with slower home improvement demand tied to higher mortgage rates and cautious consumers. Read more from CNBC.