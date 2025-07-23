Roundup: Cost of chocolate / Home rentals / Chevron layoffs

Hershey raising prices: Hershey, the maker of Reese’s, Whoppers, barkThins and other chocolate candies, said Wednesday that it will raise U.S. retail prices later this fall. In some cases, pack sizes will get smaller; in others, list prices will rise. The average price increase will be in the low double-digit percentages. Read more from The Associated Press.

Direct competition: It’s getting harder to sell a home, as rising supply, high mortgage rates and waning consumer confidence conspire to keep potential buyers on the sidelines. Now some frustrated sellers are deciding to de-list their properties and instead offer them on the rental market. These new rentals are coming in direct competition with institutional investors in the rental space, especially in the markets where those investors are most prevalent. Read more from CNBC.

Houston workers: Chevron Corp. cut 575 jobs in the Houston area on the same day it completed the $53 billion takeover of Hess Corp. The reductions were handed down July 18 and take effect Sept. 26, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission on Wednesday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.