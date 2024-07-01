Roundup: Corridor Cleaning Program / Local Olympians / SCOTUS decision

Launched: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome on Monday morning announced the launch of the Corridor Cleaning Program as part of the Brighten Up Baton Rouge initiative to enhance the cleanliness and beauty of the community. Contractors under the city-parish Department of Development will clean 54 intersections across the parish every week for 50 weeks. The Metro Council approved funding for the program on May 22.

Partnership: Online eyewear retailer Zenni Optical announced it has partnered with Baton Rouge-based 2024 U.S. Olympic Beach Volleyball Team members Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss to serve as ambassadors for a new sports eyewear collection. Read the full announcement.

Chevron deference: The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the legal precedent known as the Chevron deference in a 6-3 decision, which will reshape the way that federal agencies interpret laws and craft rules that regulate a wide range of businesses. One attorney calls it “one of the most significant rulings in decades.” Read more about what the overturning means from Inc.