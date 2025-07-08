Roundup: Copper imports / Churches can endorse / Local LEAP scores

50% tariff planned: President Donald Trump says he plans to implement a 50% duty on copper imports as part of a set of looming sectoral tariffs, while also indicating he could give pharmaceutical manufacturers at least a year before applying a crippling 200% tariff on their foreign-made products. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Political races: The IRS on Monday said that churches and other houses of worship can endorse political candidates to their congregations, carving out an exemption in a decades-old ban on political activity by tax-exempt nonprofits. The agency made that statement in a court filing intended to settle a lawsuit filed by two Texas churches and an association of Christian broadcasters. Read more from The New York Times.

Top of the pack: Three Capital Region school districts saw the highest LEAP test scores in the state, according to recently released data. The top system was Ascension Parish, where 53% of students reached mastery, followed by West Feliciana Parish at 52% and Central Community Schools at 50%. Read more from The Center Square.