Roundup: Consumer sentiment / Election day / Crawfish prices

Gloomy perspective: Consumers took a gloomier view of the economy in March, according to a University of Michigan’s monthly survey, a slide that economists fear might depress spending and investment. The survey’s headline index came in at 57 this month, the lowest level since 2022. That marked a decline from 64.7 in February and 79.4 a year ago. Data published earlier this month showed a preliminary reading of 57.9. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Geaux Vote: Louisiana voters will weigh in on four constitutional amendments on Saturday, each with significant implications for how the state handles justice, juvenile crime, taxes and judicial elections. See The Center Square for a roundup of each amendment.

Seafood boil: Crawfish prices dropped 25 cents this week, reaching a new low for the year, according to The Crawfish App. Live crawfish are averaging $3.64 a pound this fourth weekend in Lent, while boiled crawfish are averaging $6.08 a pound.