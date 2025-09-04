Roundup: Construction underway / McDonald’s / Ford’s Expedition 

Drive aware: Stretches of I-10 westbound and Dalrymple Drive will be closed Thursday night into Friday morning as crews continue work on the I-10 widening project near the University Lakes. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that I-10 westbound from Acadian Thruway to Lorri Burgess Avenue will have the right outside lane closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Supporting higher wages: McDonald’s is breaking ranks with the restaurant industry by opposing subminimum wages for tipped workers. The fast-food giant argues sit-down restaurants should raise pay, even withdrawing from the National Restaurant Association over wage rules and other issues—signaling a major shift in the debate over compensation for service employees. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Best sales in 21 years: Ford’s redesigned three-row Expedition SUV is seeing explosive growth. The Detroit automaker reported Wednesday that it sold 8,724 Expeditions in August, up 53.7% from the same time last year and marking its best sales in 21 years. It has sold 61,022 of the vehicles so far this year, a 13.1% increase from the same period in 2024. Read more from CNBC.