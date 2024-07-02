Roundup: Concealed carry / Warehouse fire / ‘I Voted’ sticker

New law: Law-abiding Louisiana adults 18 and older will be able to legally carry concealed guns without permits or training beginning Thursday when a new law authored by Republican state Sen. Blake Miguez goes into effect. Miguez says the Fourth of July holiday is an appropriate day for the new law, which was passed by the Legislature in February during a special session called by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry to address crime. Read more from USA Today Network.

Blaze closes I-10: A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a chlorine products warehouse in Westlake, causing a portion of Interstate 10 to close and nearby residents and casino patrons to shelter in place. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The facility is owned by Bio-Lab, which manufactures trichloroisocyanuric acid, also known as TriChlor, that is used in swimming pools and hot tubs. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Geaux vote: Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry will unveil the commissioned design for the 2024 “I Voted” sticker on Monday, July 8, at 9 a.m. at the Old Governor’s Mansion. The artwork for this year’s sticker was created by noted Shreveport artist, writer and filmmaker William Joyce.