Roundup: Community college leadership / St. George City Council / Robotic surgery

New leadership: Gov. Jeff Landry announced on Monday the appointment of Timothy Hardy as the chairman of Louisiana Community Technical College System, which represents 12 community colleges across Louisiana. The system serves more than 150,000 students and graduates more than 30,000 each year. Hardy, a native of Shreveport, is a partner in the Baton Rouge office of the Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson law firm where his area of concentration is environmental law. Read the full announcement.

Meet and greet: Three newly-appointed members of the St. George City Council will discuss the new city at the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon on Tuesday at Café Américain. The Republican luncheon, starting at noon, will feature Councilman at-large Richie Edmonds, 1st District Councilman Steven Monachello, and 3rd District Councilman Max Himmel. The new council will be sworn in Monday night.

New tech: Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge has installed the Intuitive da Vinci 5 advanced robotic system that helps surgeons perform minimally invasive procedures, the hospital system announced Monday. Ochsner is the first in Louisiana to use the da Vinci 5, the latest and most advanced robotic technology from Intuitive.