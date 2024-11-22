Roundup: Community Coffee campaign / Delta Utilities / Honeywell

One cup at a time: Baton Rouge-based Community Coffee launched a new brand campaign on Friday dubbed “Generations.” The campaign aims to connect the 105-year-old brand with the new generation while paying respect to those that came before. Read more about the campaign.

Greenlight: On Wednesday, the Louisiana Public Service Commission unanimously approved the sale of CenterPoint Energy’s two natural gas utility assets in Louisiana to Bernhard Capital Partners subsidiary Delta Utilities, a core-focused natural gas utility based in New Orleans. The transaction is expected to close in March 2025.

Breaking up: Honeywell International has agreed to sell its personal-protective-equipment business to a private equity firm’s portfolio company for $1.33 billion in cash. The industrial conglomerate Friday said it would sell the PPE unit to Protective Industrial Products, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners. The deal, expected to close in the first half of next year, comes as the Charlotte, N.C., company faces a call to break up. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.