Roundup: College football spending / Economic summit / Greenland

Coaching staffs: College football’s spending boom is transforming head coaches into marquee corporate assets. Bloomberg reports that winners from Power Four conferences now spend about $22 million a year on coaching staffs, fueled by transfer portal recruiting, NIL payments, rising buyouts and new revenue streams—even as many university leaders warn the model risks drifting from higher education’s mission. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Davos gathering: Global elites are converging on the Swiss town of Davos for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, where nearly 3,000 leaders will debate trade tensions, AI, climate change and inequality. President Trump and top CEOs headline a week framed as “A Spirit of Dialogue,” even as critics say the gathering favors talk over action. Read more from the Associated Press.

Landry’s role: Ethics, governance and capacity concerns are swirling around Gov. Jeff Landry’s role as Trump’s envoy to Greenland. Former officials and diplomats warn the post could pull his attention out of state, blur ethical lines and create conflicts if Louisiana firms benefit from diplomacy—all while his approval rating remains underwater statewide. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.