Roundup: College Drive / Mayoral forum / Gov. Landry

Exit lane closure: The Interstate I-10 westbound College Drive exit will temporarily be diverted to one lane starting Saturday as work continues on the College Flyover project. The exit will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday so crews can install striping and temporary barriers. The new configuration will begin Saturday morning and will remain in place for approximately eight weeks.

New date: BRAC has rescheduled its 2024 East Baton Rouge Parish Mayoral Candidate Forum, which will now take place Oct. 10 at the Baton Rouge High School Theater. The event was postponed because of Hurricane Francine. WBRZ-TV will moderate and broadcast the forum, which will host candidates Sharon Weston Broome, “Sid” Edwards, Ted James and Steve Myers. Learn more about the event.

Tune in: Gov. Jeff Landry is hosting two news conferences Tuesday in regard to Louisiana’s future. Learn more from WBRZ-TV.