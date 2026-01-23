Roundup: Cockfighting ban / National education ranking / Winter storm

Ban remains intact: Efforts to revive cockfighting in Louisiana by enthusiasts in St. Landry Parish hit a setback after Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill declined to weigh in on whether the state’s ban is unconstitutional. Cockfighting, illegal in Louisiana since 2008, remains prohibited, despite claims it could bring jobs and tax revenue. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Sharp decline: Louisiana’s steep drop in a national education policy ranking is the result of lawmakers’ decision to scale back funding for the state’s school choice program, according to a report released by the American Legislative Exchange Council. The organization’s 2026 Index of State Education Freedom ranks Louisiana 33rd overall, down from 9th last year, after the legislature declined to fully fund the Louisiana Giving All True Opportunity to Rise Scholarship Program, known as LA GATOR. Read more from The Center Square.

Prepping ahead: School systems, universities and some government offices across Louisiana are shifting to virtual operations or closing ahead of a winter weather event expected Monday. Districts including East Baton Rouge Parish and Southern University announced remote learning, with officials warning that additional closures and schedule changes are likely as freezing rain and cold move in. Read more from WAFB-TV.