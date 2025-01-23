Roundup: CNN layoffs / Unemployment / TikTok

Changes coming: CNN is laying off roughly 200 employees, or about 6% of its workforce, as part of the cable network’s shift toward digital and its push to launch a streaming service. The network averaged 578,000 prime-time viewers in the final quarter of 2024, down by nearly 75% from its peak in the fourth quarter of 2020. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Claims rise: The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose marginally last week, suggesting that solid job growth likely continued in January. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 223,000 for the week ended Jan. 18. Read more from Reuters.

Potential deal?: ByteDance is exploring a deal to keep TikTok running in the U.S. without selling its operations there. The Chinese company is looking at options for the social media app that could involve a change of control locally to ensure it complies with U.S. legislation. Read more from Bloomberg.