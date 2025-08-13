Roundup: Climate clueless / Retaining workers / Cameras in Denham Springs

Blind spots: It turns out many Americans aren’t great at identifying which personal decisions contribute most to climate change. A study recently published by the National Academy of Sciences found that when asked to rank actions, such as swapping a car that uses gasoline for an electric one, carpooling or reducing food waste, participants weren’t very accurate when assessing how much those actions contributed to climate change, which is caused mostly by the release of greenhouse gases that happen when fuels like gasoline, oil and coal are burned. Read more from The Associated Press.

Employee perks: Walmart’s newest employee benefit takes aim at a growing cost for many of its workers: their grocery bills. The country’s largest private employer said that, effective immediately, it was extending its 10% employee discount to include nearly all grocery purchases at its stores and online—its latest effort to better recruit and retain workers. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Reducing crime: Two of the busiest roadways in Denham Springs will soon have a new layer of security that police say could help them respond faster and reduce crime. The city council approved an agreement with Entergy to mount two high-tech surveillance cameras, known as Site Spotter, on utility poles at Florida Boulevard and South Range Avenue. The $20,000 project will be funded mostly through grants, meaning no direct cost to taxpayers. Read more from WAFB-TV.