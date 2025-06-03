Roundup: Clean-tech cuts / Job openings rise / Delfin LNG

Climate funding: From carbon capture to solar power, companies across the clean-tech spectrum are reeling from funding withdrawals, policy changes and import restrictions brought in by the Trump administration as it has set about dismantling the climate goals of its predecessor. On Friday, the Energy Department announced $3.7 billion worth of funding cuts for clean-energy and climate projects, with a large portion of the canceled grants focused on carbon capture and sequestration. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Now hiring: U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in April, showing that the labor market remains resilient in the face of uncertainty. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that employers posted 7.4 million job vacancies in April, up from 7.2 million in March. Economists had expected openings to drift down to 7.1 million. Read more from the Associated Press.

Outside investors: Delfin Midstream is seeking investment to help fund a plan to export liquefied natural gas via infrastructure moored off the coast of Louisiana, according to people familiar with the plan. The closely held U.S. company is expected to receive initial indications of interest from potential investors soon, according to those sources, who asked not to be identified because the talks are confidential. Read more from Bloomberg.