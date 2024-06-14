Roundup: Clay Higgins / LSU Board of Supervisors / WAFB-TV meteorology

New job: U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins of Lafayette has landed a key committee assignment for Louisiana as the newest member of the House Armed Services Committee. Higgins is Louisiana’s only member on the committee. House Speaker Mike Johnson of Shreveport had to give up his seat on the committee when he was elected in 2023 as the first speaker from Louisiana. Read more from USA Today Network.

New appointments: Gov. Jeff Landry on Thursday afternoon announced his appointments to the LSU Board of Supervisors. See more on the new appointments from Daily Report.

Moving on: Longtime WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes has announced he will retire from television broadcasting next month. Steve Caparotta will take over as WAFB’s chief meteorologist, the station announced. Read more from WAFB-TV.