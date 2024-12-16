Roundup: Chris Nakamoto / Illegal gambling / Service activity expands

Back on the air: Award-winning investigative reporter Chris Nakamoto will join the WAFB-TV team starting in January. Nakamoto will serve as the station’s chief investigative reporter and co-anchor the 5 p.m. news show, alongside Tisha Powell. Nakamoto, a New Orleans native, spent nearly two decades as an investigative reporter at WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge before leaving the station in December 2023. He has spent the past year working for InvestigateTV, the investigative arm of WAFB’s parent company, Gray Media.

Cracking down: A Louisiana legislative subcommittee met Thursday to talk about how to stop illegal gambling and how to improve the state’s competitiveness in the industry. The board recently stopped some illegal gaming on sites like Bovada with a cease and desist order, but there is still more work to be done. Many gambling houses, mostly in Houston, are recruiting card dealers from casinos with the advantage of not having to abide by regulations, allowing them to pay more. Read more from The Center Square.

Economic boost: Activity at US service providers is expanding at the fastest pace since October 2021, providing momentum for the economy even as the downturn in manufacturing worsens. The S&P Global flash December index for service providers increased to 58.5 from 56.1. The group’s composite index for future output jumped 3.3 points to 71.1, the highest since May 2022. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.