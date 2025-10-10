Roundup: China retaliates / Federal layoffs / LSU arena 

New tariffs: China imposed new port fees on U.S.-owned or U.S.-built ships in retaliation for American tariffs on Chinese vessels. The 400-yuan ($56) per net ton charge applies to each voyage by American-operated or flagged ships docking in China, escalating trade tensions ahead of talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Read more from the Associated Press.

RIFs begin: The Trump administration began laying off federal employees Friday during the ongoing government shutdown, following Trump’s pledge to trim the workforce. White House budget director Russell Vought confirmed on X that “the RIFs have begun,” referring to reductions-in-force. Officials said the layoffs would be “substantial,” but gave no details. Read more from The Washington Post.

Luncheon speakers: Three Baton Rouge agency officials will talk about the proposed new LSU arena at the Press Club of Baton Rouge meeting on Monday. They are Chris Meyer, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Lori Melancon, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, and Jill Kidder, vice president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge. They will discuss the project from the community, economic development, and convention and visitor perspectives. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.