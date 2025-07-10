Roundup: Child care costs / Chocolate and cereal merge / USDA rule change

Poll findings: Americans overwhelmingly view the cost of child care as a significant issue, and most support initiatives to offer free or low-cost day care and to require employers to provide paid family leave for parents of babies, according to a new poll. But they’re divided over how to solve the problem and what role the government should have in that solution. Read more from the AP.

Italian acquisition: Chocolate maker Ferrero has agreed to buy cereal giant WK Kellogg in a deal valued at $3.1 billion, the companies announced Thursday.The deal is expected to close in the latter half of the year, pending approval from shareholders and regulators. Read more from CNBC.

Dismantling DEI: The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Thursday it would no longer consider a farmer’s race or sex in many of its farm loan, commodity and conservation programs, ending a longstanding effort by the agency to address its history of discrimination. The move was made to align with the Trump administration’s directives to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion policies across the federal government and because the USDA has adequately addressed past bias, the agency said in a final rule. Read more from Reuters.