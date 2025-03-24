Roundup: Chevron in Venezuela / State of Louisiana / March Madness

More time: The Trump administration extended Chevron Corp.’s deadline to halt its operations in Venezuela, following lobbying efforts by the Texas-based oil giant. U.S. officials granted Chevron through May 27 to wrap up its operations with state-owned driller Petroleos de Venezuela SA, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Treasury Department website. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Luncheon: Gov. Jeff Landry will be giving a State of Louisiana address to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday. The event will be held at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The meeting starts at 12:15 p.m. and adjourns at 1 p.m. See the website for more information.

March Madness: No. 10 LSU Tigers square off against No. 22 Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament this evening. The Tigers have gone 13-5 against SEC teams, with a 16-0 record in non-conference play. The game starts at 5 p.m. in Baton Rouge. Read more from ESPN.