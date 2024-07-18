Roundup: Chandeleur Islands / School next to plant / Darden Restaurants

Protect the coast: The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority in Louisiana urged a U.S. House committee on Wednesday to authorize a restoration project on the Chandeleur Islands. The Islands, battered by recent hurricanes, are Louisiana’s largest barrier islands and the first and largest line of defense from the Gulf. Read more from The Center Square.

Risk to students: The NAACP Legal Defense Fund is asking a federal judge to require the St. John the Baptist Parish School Board to relocate students from an elementary school next to a chemical plant. Fifth Ward Elementary School sits about 500 feet from the Denka Performance Elastomers plant in the small, predominantly Black community of Reserve. Since 2016, local advocates have pushed for the school district to stop sending kids to the school and called on the plant to reduce its pollution. Read more from the Louisiana Illuminator.

Adding to portfolio: Darden Restaurants agreed to buy Chuy’s Holdings for about $605 million, adding a Tex-Mex restaurant chain to a portfolio that includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse and more. The deal, an all-cash transaction, comes a year after Darden purchased Ruth’s Hospitality Group, whose holdings include Ruth’s Chris Steak House, for $715 million. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.