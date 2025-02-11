Roundup: CFPB leadership / Egg prices / EV incentives

Stepping away: Two senior leaders at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced their resignations the day after acting Director Russell Vought instructed all staff to cease working. In separate memos sent early Tuesday, Lorelei Salas, supervision director for the agency, and Eric Halperin, enforcement director, said they could no longer serve in their respective roles after Vought’s mandate, according to emails obtained by CNBC. Read more from CNBC.

One per customer: Trader Joe’s and other grocers are limiting the number of eggs customers can buy across the U.S., citing limited supply caused by the ongoing bird flu outbreak. Trader Joe’s is capping purchases to one carton per customer each day, the Monrovia, California-based chain confirmed. That limit applies to all of Trader Joe’s locations across the country. Read more from The Associated Press.

Phasing it out: Automakers are lobbying against Washington lawmakers ending popular electric-vehicle tax credits that President Donald Trump has railed against, pushing instead for a gradual phase-out over several years. General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. are among the carmakers and industry lobbying groups making pilgrimages to the Hill to ask the Trump administration and Republican legislators to preserve some EV incentives. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.