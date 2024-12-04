Roundup: CEO murder / LNG tax breaks / Red light cameras

A targeted attack: UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, was fatally shot in the chest in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning. The police believe Thompson was targeted in the attack, which happened during UnitedHealthcare’s annual investor conference in New York City. Police officers are still searching for the gunman. UnitedHealthcare is one of the nation’s largest health insurers. Read more from The New York Times.

Landry criticized: According to a new report from the Sierra Club, tax breaks to the LNG export industry could deprive Louisiana communities of more than $21 billion in infrastructure funds through 2040. The report also criticizes Gov. Jeff Landry’s decision to leave the Industrial Tax Exemption Program untouched during the recent special session to overhaul state tax policy. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Class action: A six-year-old civil suit against the city of Baton Rouge for its red light ticketing program has received the green light to move forward. If the suit goes the way similar litigation in the state has, the city could be on the hook for tens of millions of dollars. The lawsuit’s basis is technical, but it has been successful in both Jefferson and Orleans parishes. Read more from WBRZ-TV.