Roundup: Casino merger / Nissan and Honda / Amazon

Approved: The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved a proposed merger between Bally’s Corporation and The Queen Casino & Entertainment. The deal merges Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel, The Queen Baton Rouge and the Belle of Baton Rouge under one entity. Read more from The Center Square.

Stepping back: Nissan appears to be stepping back from merger talks with rival Honda, two sources said on Wednesday, calling into question a $60 billion tie-up to create the world’s No. 3 automaker and potentially leaving Nissan to drive its turnaround alone. Talks between the two Japanese automakers have been complicated by growing differences, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. Read more from Reuters.

Brick-and-mortar: Amazon.com, the largest e-commerce retailer in the U.S., is stumbling in its efforts to compete in the bricks-and-mortar world. The company in 2018 launched the Amazon Go convenience store, where customers can grab a latte, bagel or turkey sandwich and walk out without waiting in line to pay. Amazon charges them electronically. Read more from the Wall Street Journal.