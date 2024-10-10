Roundup: Carbon capture / Music software launch / Social security 

Next steps: Exxon Mobil said Thursday it has acquired state leases for over 271,000 acres in Texas state waters for an offshore carbon dioxide (CO2) capture operation. Carbon capture, a process where CO2 generated from industrial activity is stored underground, has been embraced by oil companies including Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and Talos Energy to reduce emissions in the environment and address climate change. Read the full story.

Music to the ears: Baton Rouge’s PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc. has launched a new version of its digital audio workstation: Studio One Pro 7. It includes integration with music creation platform Splice and AI sound discovery. See the full release.

Cost-of-living raise: More than 72.5 million Americans will see a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment to benefit payments in 2025, the Social Security Administration announced on Thursday. With the change, Social Security retirement benefits will increase by about $50 per month on average starting in January, according to the agency. Read more from CNBC.