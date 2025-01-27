Roundup: Carbon capture / Food insecurity / Winter weather

Luncheon speaker: C.A. “Buck” Vandersteen, executive director of the Louisiana Forestry Association, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will talk about carbon capture and forestry. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Cost-of-living crunch: Food banks across the nation are seeing a similar story: a post-pandemic wave of demand for food driven by working people caught in America’s cost-of-living crunch. A D.C.-area food bank found that the sharpest increases in food insecurity in the area were in households earning about $100,000-$150,000. Read more from Bloomberg.

Two deaths: The rare winter storm that brought record freezing temperatures and snowfall to southern Louisiana last week claimed at least two lives, state officials say. Louisiana’s Department of Health confirmed two weather-related deaths including an 85-year-old man in Pointe Coupee Parish who died from hypothermia. Read more from the USA Today network.