Roundup: Car loans / National jobless claims / China targets the Mississippi

Hazard lights: Rising car prices and longer loan terms since the pandemic have pushed more buyers, especially lower-income ones, into financial strain. Subprime delinquencies hit a record 6% this year, per Fitch, while nearly 14% of new-car buyers had credit scores below 650—the highest since 2016—signaling mounting affordability pressures. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Estimated rise: Goldman Sachs estimates U.S. jobless claims rose to about 235,000 in the week ended Oct. 4, up from roughly 224,000 the previous week. The Labor Department didn’t release its usual report due to the government shutdown, but Goldman used state-level data and seasonal factors to calculate the increase. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Trade threat: FBI agent Benjamin Dreessen warned Louisiana export officials over the summer that China is targeting the Mississippi River system as part of a broader plan to dominate key industries by acquiring others’ intellectual property. He said Chinese entities are focusing on major south Louisiana ports and inland hubs like St. Louis and Chicago. Read more from The Center Square.