Roundup: Cane-sugar Coke / Gambling revenues / Gas prices

Coming soon: Coca-Cola said Tuesday it will add a cane-sugar version of its trademark cola to its U.S. lineup this fall, confirming a recent announcement by President Donald Trump. Trump said in a social media post last week that Coca-Cola had agreed to use real cane sugar in its flagship product in the U.S. instead of high-fructose corn syrup. The company didn’t immediately confirm the change, but promised new offerings soon. Read more from The Associated Press.

Steady performance: Louisiana’s gambling industry ended fiscal year 2025 with steady performance overall, as growth in mobile sports betting and daily fantasy sports helped offset slight declines in retail sportsbooks and traditional casino formats. However, June’s month-over-month figures reveal mixed momentum heading into the new fiscal year, which started on July 1. Read more from The Center Square.

Good news for drivers: U.S. gasoline prices could fall below $3 a gallon this summer for the first time in over four years as a stretch of bad weather events dampens fuel demand and a jump in imports fills inventories. Gasoline prices have been in a lull in recent months, a boon for Americans traveling this summer. Consumers endured record prices at the pumps after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine upended energy markets. Read more from Reuters.