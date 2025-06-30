Roundup: Canada nixes tech tax / Dredging contracts / WNBA expands

Talks with US back on: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said late Sunday that trade talks with the U.S. have resumed after Canada rescinded its plan to tax U.S. technology firms. U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he was suspending trade talks with Canada over its plans to continue with its tax on technology firms, which he called “a direct and blatant attack on our country.” The Canadian government said in anticipation of a trade deal the country would rescind the Digital Services Tax. The tax was set to go into effect Monday. Read more from The Associated Press.

Louisiana projects: Houston-based Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, the largest provider of dredging services in the U.S., announced it has been awarded two Louisiana contracts—one for Woodside Louisiana LNG for an undisclosed amount and a $17.6 million Mississippi River Hopper Dredge contract. Read the full announcement.

New franchises: The WNBA announced on Monday it has awarded three new expansion teams to Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia, growing the league to 18 teams over the next five years. The league currently has 13 teams, with franchises in Toronto and Portland set to join in 2026. Read more from CNBC.