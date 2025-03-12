Roundup: Campaign finance / Wearin’ of the Green / Retaliatory tariffs  

Handling complaints: The Louisiana Department of Civil Service’s Board of Ethics is proposing a new rule to standardize the handling of campaign finance complaints under the Campaign Finance Disclosure Act. The rule codifies Act 664 from the 2024 session. Read more from The Center Square.

Rescheduled: Due to hazardous weather forecasts for Saturday, the 40th Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been rescheduled to instead roll at noon on Sunday. “Since the first Wearin’ of the Green Parade in 1986 historical weather almanac records show there has never been a threat quite like this one,” parade organizers wrote on Facebook.

Trade war intensifies: The European Union on Wednesday announced retaliatory trade action with new duties on U.S. industrial and farm products, responding to the Trump administration’s increase in tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%. The EU measures will cover goods from the U.S. worth around $28 billion, and not just steel and aluminum products, but also textiles, home appliances and agricultural goods, among other items. Read more from the Associated Press. Canada is also expected to announce nearly $21 billion in tariffs on the U.S. later today in retaliation against Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs. Read more about the Canadian tariffs from Reuters.