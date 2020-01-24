Roundup: C-store sale / Atchafalaya bridge work / Walmart wages 

SOLD: A gas and convenience store property on O’Neal Lane was sold for $1.3 million to MKA Capital LLC, in a deal filed this week. The 3,500-square-foot store, on the corner of O’Neal Lane and South Harrells Ferry Road, is known as Save More Market #3. Ashlyn Plaisance and Travis Thornton, with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller, H&Z Realty LLC, while Jody Morris, of CML Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the buyer.

Westbound: The Louisiana DOTD today announced an updated schedule for a project to replace the bridge deck surface on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge from the Whiskey Bay exit to mile marker 125. Roadwork has been suspended for the weekend of Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. The contractor will resume construction on Jan. 31, with the right lane of I-10 westbound being closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. See the DOTD website for updates.

Pay hike: Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, says it’s testing higher wages for new hourly positions at 500 of its 4,700 U.S. stores. Walmart says it will be raising the starting hourly wages to $12 from $11 for these new roles. The moves come as Walmart, like many other retailers, is under pressure to improve customer service as it fights online behemoth Amazon. Read the full story.