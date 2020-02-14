Roundup: Burrow’s giraffe / Unilever decision / US manufacturing 

Long-legged legacy: LSU Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow has a new honor to add to his long list of awards and achievements. He inspired the name of the newest male giraffe at the Baton Rouge Zoo. A public naming competition selected the name Burreaux—the Cajun-inspired spelling of Burrow’s last name—for the giraffe calf born Dec. 26. The zoo announced the selection Friday. Read the full story.

Advertising changes: Unilever, one of the oldest multinational consumer goods companies, pledged this week to stop advertising ice cream to children in an effort to reduce childhood obesity The Washington Post reports. By the end of this year, the company will stop marketing and advertising foods and beverages to children under 12 in television and print, and for children under 13 via social media channels. Read the full story.

Factory slowdown: U.S. manufacturing output fell slightly in January, driven lower by Boeing’s decision to halt production of its troubled 737 MAX aircraft. The Federal Reserve said this morning that factory output declined 0.1% last month after eking out a 0.1% gain in December. Excluding the production of airplanes and parts, factory production rose 0.3%. Read the full report.