Roundup: Burrow honored / Dow sales / Nordstrom revival 

Trophy case: Joe Burrow is adding yet another trophy to his collection, the Manning Award, given annually to the nation's best college football quarterback, WBRZ-TV reports. The Manning honor caps one of the most impressive seasons by a quarterback in college football history. Now in its 16th year, the award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Ripple effects: Dow CEO Jim Fitterling says the coronavirus outbreak is driving up demand for some of the company's products used in household cleaning items, CNBC reports. Fitterling, appearing on "Squawk on the Street" after his company topped analyst expectations for its fourth quarter, said Dow's cleaning products are seeing increased demand due to the rapidly spreading virus.

Secondhand: Nordstrom says it will begin selling secondhand apparel online and in its New York flagship store, the latest attempt by the 119-year-old company to appeal to changing consumer tastes and capitalize on one of the few bright spots in retail, The Washington Post reports. It joins Macy's, J.C. Penney and Madewell, among others, in carving out a place for used clothing, shoes and handbags alongside new ones.