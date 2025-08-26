Roundup: Burlington in Baton Rouge / Business spending / New era of Tiger Stadium

Opening on Siegen: National discount retailer Burlington is bringing its refreshed brand and reimagined store design to Baton Rouge with a new location opening this fall at Siegen Lane Marketplace. The store—set in the former Bed Bath & Beyond space—marks Burlington’s 11th in Louisiana and part of the company’s push to elevate the bargain-hunting experience with a modern layout and updated logo.

A strong start: New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods increased more than expected in July. As Reuters reports, that suggests business spending on equipment got off to a strong start in the third quarter, but consumers’ deteriorating assessment of the labor market cast a pall over the economy. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed shipments of non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending, surged by the most in more than two years last month. Read more from Reuters.

New voice of Tiger Stadium: State Rep. Dixon McMakin will take over as public address announcer at LSU’s Tiger Stadium following Dan Borné’s retirement in July after 38 years behind the microphone, sources told WBRZ on Tuesday. McMakin’s first game will be Sept. 6 during LSU’s home opener against Louisiana Tech. McMakin has previously announced LSU men’s and women’s basketball games, as well as volleyball and softball. Read more from WBRZ-TV.