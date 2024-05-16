Roundup: Bugs in BR / Cannabis / Sandbags

Creepy crawlies: TruGreen, a national provider of lawn care services, has released its annual list of the “buggiest cities” in the U.S. The company compiled data from 2023 to rank the 20 metropolitan areas most impacted by fleas, mosquitoes and ticks. Baton Rouge came in at No. 18, while Los Angeles had the highest prevalence of pests for the second year in a row. See the full list.

Cannabis: The Justice Department on Thursday formally moved to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift in generations of U.S. drug policy. A proposed rule sent to the federal register recognizes the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledges it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation’s most dangerous drugs. Read more from The Associated Press.

Severe weather: Another bout of severe weather is expected to move into the Capital Region Thursday night, and sandbags are being provided at several BREC park locations to help Baton Rouge residents stay safe in the event of flash flooding. See a full list of where sandbags can be found from WBRZ-TV.