Roundup: Budget item vetoed / Mortgage rates / $100M AI hub

Obesity drugs: Gov. Jeff Landry struck language from the Louisiana budget plan that could have provided state employees and public school teachers with insurance coverage for popular weight-loss medication over the next year. The governor does not think the state would be able to cover the cost for the obesity drugs on a long-term basis. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Lowest since May: The average rate on a 30-year U.S. mortgage fell to its lowest level since early May, an encouraging trend for prospective homebuyers at a time when the U.S. housing market remains largely held back by elevated borrowing costs and rising prices. The long-term rate fell to 6.77% from 6.81% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.86%. Read more from The Associated Press.

LED announcement: Neuro.io plans to invest $100 million to establish its first U.S. operations—an innovation campus in Terrebonne Parish called BrainHUB. The project is expected to create 1,100 direct jobs, focusing on AI, neurotechnology and advanced manufacturing. Officials say the development positions Louisiana as a national leader in intelligent systems and brain-focused innovation. Read the full announcement.