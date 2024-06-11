Roundup: Buc-ee’s / St. George / WNBA 

Beaver nuggets: Buc-ee’s is possibly coming to Lafayette, according to Lafayette Economic Development Authority. While one of the proposed locations for the Lafayette Buc-ee’s is near Interstate 10 close to Louisiana Avenue, according to documents, officials warn that the deal has not closed yet. Read more from USA Today Network.

Sworn in: The city of St. George’s first mayor, police chief and aldermen were sworn in on Monday evening. Mayor Dustin Yates, along with Chief of Police Todd Morris and five aldermen were appointed by Gov. Jeff Landry last month after the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that the city could move forward with incorporation. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Gaining fans: The WNBA reported on Monday it was seeing record TV viewership for the 2024 season as well as the highest game attendance in 26 years. This year, the WNBA is averaging 1.3 million viewers per game, tripling last season’s average of 462,000 viewers. Read more from CNBC.