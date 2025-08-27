Roundup: BTR tailgate party / LIV Golf in NOLA / Hurricane risk analysis

LSU season kickoff: The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport will host a season kickoff tailgate party Friday to celebrate the start of LSU’s 2025 football season and highlight the expanded service that airlines are offering to support Tiger fans traveling to and from games this fall. The event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the terminal’s second floor, coincides with Delta Air Lines’ added flight from BTR to Greenville-Spartanburg for the season opener Saturday against Clemson.

New Orleans debut: LIV Golf, a global league redefining professional golf through team competition and fan-first experiences, has announced a tour event in New Orleans’ City Park for June 26-28, 2026. The announcement was made at a press conference with Gov. Jeff Landy in attendance. View the full announcement from LED.

Louisiana at No. 2: Louisiana ranks second in the country for expected annual hurricane losses at $3.1 million per 10,000 residents, according to an analysis by Lending Tree. Among counties and parishes, Jefferson Parish had the second-highest risk, scoring 99 out of 100 on FEMA’s National Risk Index. The analysis highlights the financial toll and personal risk Louisiana residents still face two decades after Hurricane Katrina. View the full report.