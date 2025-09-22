Roundup: BTR Airport / BRAC’s 20th anniversary / LSU football schedule

Federal funding: Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport will receive $20.2 million—nearly half of Louisiana’s $46.7 million federal airport funding announced last week by Sen. Bill Cassidy. The grant, through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will extend the airport’s Taxiway L by 6,500 feet, aligning with federal standards and supporting the airport’s growth as a regional hub.

Event planned: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber will celebrate 20 years with “BRAC Impact” on Oct. 9. The surprise-location event will feature interactive experiences, a retrospective of two decades of growth, and the launch of BRAC’s new brand. Tickets are available at brac.org/events.

Annual opponents: The Southeastern Conference has announced the annual football opponents for all 16 members for the 2026 through 2029 seasons as part of its new nine-game format. The annual opponents for LSU’s football program will be Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Read more from Sports Illustrated.