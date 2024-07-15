Roundup: BRSO / Tommy White / A growing Hub

New leadership: Marshall Carby has been appointed as the executive director of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra effective Sept. 1. Carby most recently served as assistant director of operations and productions for the Omaha Symphony in Omaha, Nebraska. According to a statement from BRSO, Carby brings a “wealth of experience in arts management and a deep commitment to the cultural vitality of Baton Rouge.”

Drafted: LSU All-American third baseman Tommy White was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the second round of the Major League Baseball draft on Sunday night. He was picked 40th overall. A junior from St. Pete Beach, Florida, White hit .330 this season with 12 doubles, one triple, 24 homers, 70 RBI and 61 runs. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Another acquisition: Hub International, which has offices in 14 Louisiana cities including Baton Rouge, has acquired Swanson Insurance Agency. The locally owned, independent insurance agency serves the New Orleans community and its surrounding areas. Hub is a Chiago-based global insurance broker and financial services firm.