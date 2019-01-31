Roundup: BREC superintendent contract / LSU business college honorees / BRPD officer shortage

Pay day: The BREC Board of Commissions will consider approving a three-year, $557,135 contract for newly appointed superintendent Corey Wilson at its meeting this evening. If approved as outlined in the meeting agenda, Wilson would earn $180,250 his first year and approximately $5,000 more for two subsequent years through Jan. 31, 2022. Wilson would also receive full benefits and an automobile allowance of $297.20 per pay period. The commission convenes at 5 p.m. at the BREC Administration Building, 6201 Florida Blvd. See the full agenda (Wilson’s contract details start on page 123).

Headed to the hall: Marcela Donadio, Robert Schneckenburger and Jeff Zehnder will be inducted into the LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business Hall of Distinction on Friday, March 22. Donadio earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from LSU in 1975 and is a licensed certified public accountant in Texas. Schneckenburger received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics from LSU in 1980 and 1982, and is the senior regional president for the western region of Hancock Whitney Bank. Zehnder graduated from LSU in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing/business administration, and is CEO of New Orleans-based Zehnder Communications. LSU has more details on the honorees and banquet.

Calling all cars: Shortages at the Baton Rouge Police Department have peaked, WAFB-TV reports. With about 73 vacancies, this year’s recruitment is vital. Sgt. Rendy Richard has been tackling recruitment for 15 years and says this is the biggest challenge she has ever faced. The agency can allow for 698 officers and right now, and they only have about 625. Arguably, the biggest roadblock for recruitment is pay. Currently, BRPD officers start off making about $33,968 per year, while East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies begin at about $38,153 and Louisiana State Police troopers start at roughly $49,448. Read the full story.