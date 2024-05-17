Roundup: BRAC / Port Fourchon / Tigers in Vegas

An honor: Russell Richardson, senior vice president of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, has been selected by Consultant Connect as a recipient of the 2024 Top 50 Economic Development Award. The award celebrates the achievements of economic developers from around the globe. In 2023, Russell led efforts to secure 12 new investments in the Capital Region representing $430 million in capital investment, according to a statement from BRAC.

Port Fourchon: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is requesting public comments for the proposed deepening of the federal navigation channel at Port Fourchon. The proposed project would allow for deep draft vessels to navigate in and out of Port Fourchon. Public comments can be sent to mvnenvironmental@usace.army.mil.

LSU football: Delta Air Lines is offering two nonstop flights to Las Vegas from Baton Rouge and New Orleans for LSU football fans who want to attend the Tigers’ season opener against USC on Sept. 1. Read more from WVLA-TV.