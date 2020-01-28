Roundup: BRAC plans / Quarterback salaries / Consumer confidence 

Looking forward: Work will begin soon on the plan that will guide the Baton Rouge Area Chamber for the next five years. President and CEO Adam Knapp says the agency will meet with several groups over the next six months as it looks to develop goals to pursue into the new decade. The agency will hold small group meetings with young professionals and business leaders to help gather input on the new plan. A draft of the strategic plan is expected to be released by the end of the year. At the same time, the agency will get feedback from its organizational members and investors. BRAC’s website has more information.

Check it out: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees played 9 hours and 11 minutes in the 2018 season, USA Today reports. That equates to roughly $48,938 per minute of play. Brees did, however, miss five games during the season with a thumb injury. In honor of the Super Bowl, ATT All Home Connections crunched the numbers and took a deep dive into NFL quarterback salary breakdowns. See the full breakdown.

Metrics: U.S. consumer confidence showed a strong gain in January, bolstered by continued strength in the job market. The Conference Board said this morning that its consumer confidence index rose to a reading of 131.6 this month, up from 128.2 in December. Consumer confidence surveys are closely followed for clues about whether households are in a buying mood, because consumer spending accounts for 70% of the economy. Read the full report.