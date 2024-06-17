Roundup: BRAC / Gasoline demand / Davante Lewis 

Research project wins: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced Monday morning that its research project “Welcome to the New (Complete) Government Street,” won the 2024 Community, Economic, and Workforce Research Award from the Council for Community and Economic Research last week. The award is in the category of “projects or policy analysis supporting federal, state, or local initiatives.” The original analysis is available here.

Slower than expected: Oil refiners are making less money selling gasoline as demand during the peak summer driving season has fallen short of what they expected when many of them boosted production. Read more from Reuters.

Guest speaker: Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He is expected to discuss his latest projects on the PSC and the state of utilities during hurricane season. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.