Roundup: BR General groundbreaking / Stripper age limit / Bridge tournament

New neighbors: Baton Rouge General announced it will break ground this week on its neighborhood hospital in Prairieville. The 42,500-square-foot facility will include a 10-bed inpatient hospital, a lab, 14-bed emergency room, primary care and outpatient rehab, as well as physician practices and office space.

Denied: A federal appeals court has refused to reconsider its decision that allows Louisiana to enforce an age limit of 21 for erotic dancers in bars and nightclubs. In November, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments that said enforcement of the age limit should be blocked because it denied dancers income, squelched First Amendment rights and was too vague. Read the full story.

Card sharks: More than 1,000 bridge players from across the U.S. have arrived in Baton Rouge for a week-long tournament hosted by the Baton Rouge Duplicate Bridge Club at the Belle of Baton Rouge. The tournament starts today and will last until Saturday, says club spokesperson Kathy Adamek.