Roundup: Bojangles / Jamie Dimon / Interest rate cuts 

Chicken sale: Bojangles, the fast-food chain that specializes in fried chicken and biscuits, is working with investment bankers to potentially sell itself in a market that’s been craving restaurant and chicken companies. A sale of Bojangles could fetch more than $1.5 billion, roughly three times what it sold for in a 2019 buyout. Crews broke ground late last year on a new Bojangles restaurant in Livingston Parish—the first Bojangles in the Capital Region and the fifth in the state. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Uncertainty rising: The impacts of the pandemic-era government spending and monetary policy that helped support the U.S. economy have faded, and that makes the country vulnerable to a downturn in the coming months, according to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. “I think there’s a chance real numbers will deteriorate soon,” Dimon said at a Morgan Stanley conference on Tuesday. Read more from CNBC.

Cuts incoming: Cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation last month deepened conviction in financial markets on Wednesday that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates by September and deliver a second reduction by the end of this year. Read more from Reuters.