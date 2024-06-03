Roundup: Bocage / Oil output / Factory activity

Front yard pride: Baton Rouge’s Bocage was recently named among the top neighborhoods in the country for beautiful front yards. Bocage front yards ranked 98th on the list, which also features New Orleans’ Garden District and Shreveport’s South Highlands. The survey of 3,000 real estate professionals was conducted by Waste Removal USA. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Cuts extended: OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to extend most of its deep oil output cuts well into 2025 as the group seeks to shore up the market amid tepid demand growth, high interest rates and rising rival U.S. production. Brent crude oil prices have been trading near $80 per barrel in recent days, below what many OPEC+ members need to balance their budgets. Read more from Reuters.

Contraction: U.S. factory activity shrank in May at a faster pace as output came close to stagnating and a measure of orders fell by the most in nearly two years. The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing gauge fell 0.5 point to 48.7, the weakest in three months, data out Monday showed. Readings less than 50 indicate contraction. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.