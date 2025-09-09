Roundup: Bob Mann / New iPhone model / Business optimism

Luncheon speaker: Robert “Bob” Mann, an LSU professor emeritus of mass communication, will speak at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday afternoon. He will discuss his new book, You Are My Sunshine: Governor Jimmie Davis and the Story of Louisiana’s State Song. The Rotary Club meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.

Thinner design: Apple is set to debut its first new iPhone model in years on Tuesday, although the company’s slow rollout of AI features may temper excitement. The iPhone 17 lineup will be unveiled at Apple’s annual September event, scheduled for noon Central time at its Cupertino, California, headquarters and streamed on its website. The highlight is expected to be a thinner iPhone, dubbed the Air, which will replace the Plus model. Apple is also expected to announce incremental updates to other iPhone 17 models, along with new versions of the Apple Watch, iPad and AirPods. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Labor quality issues: The National Federation of Independent Business Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.5 points in August to 100.8, nearly three points above its long-term average. Expectations for higher real sales drove the gain, while the Uncertainty Index fell 4 points to 93. Business health ratings improved, with 68% of owners calling conditions good or excellent. Still, labor quality remained the top concern at 21%, and 32% reported unfilled job openings. Read the full press release.